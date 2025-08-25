How Reliance’s ₹628 Crore Nauyaan Shipyard Takeover Is Tied to Its Green Energy Push

Approved by the Union Cabinet in 2023 with an outlay of ₹19,744 crore through FY30, the mission targets 5 million metric tonnes of domestic green hydrogen production annually by 2030 to cut fossil fuel imports and emissions. As part of this initiative, the government launched the SIGHT programme with ₹4,440 crore allocated between FY26 and FY30 to support domestic electrolyser manufacturing. As per of the program it has awarded 1,500 MW of capacity in its first phase, including 300 MW to Reliance Electrolyser Manufacturing Limited (REML).