AU Small Finance Bank on Friday reported a 2 per cent dip in net profit at Rs 561 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.
The bank had a net profit of Rs 571 crore in the July-September quarter of FY25, the lender said in a regulatory filing.
The board of AU Small Finance Bank also approved the re-appointment of Sanjay Agarwal as Managing Director & CEO for a period of three years with effect from April 19, 2026 till April 18, 2029, subject to approval of the shareholders and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Net total income rose 9 per cent to Rs 2,857 crore, while operating expenses was up 11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,647 crore during the quarter.
Provisioning during the quarter rose 29 per cent to Rs 481 crore, the filing added.
Total deposits stood at over Rs 1.32 lakh crore with 21 per cent year-on-year growth.
Shares of AU Small Finance Bank closed at Rs 793.75, down 0.41 per cent over previous close on BSE.