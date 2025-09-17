  1. home
Enlite Gets Patent for Global-First Indian Innovation in Building Management Technology

This milestone makes India one of the few countries where such a patented, full-stack innovation in building management technology has been developed, a field long dominated by global players

PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Enlite, a homegrown deep-tech firm, received its first Indian patent for a Building Management System with wireless control of equipment.

  • The system replaces wired infrastructure with a self-commissioning, cloud-connected platform, deployed in commercial buildings, airports, and data centres.

Enlite, a homegrown deep-tech company, has been granted its first patent in India for a Building Management System for Wireless Control of Equipment.

This milestone makes India one of the few countries where such a patented, full-stack innovation in building management technology has been developed, a field long dominated by global players, Enlite said in a statement on Wednesday.

The patented system replaces traditional wired infrastructure with a wireless, self-commissioning, cloud-connected platform that is already deployed across commercial buildings, airports, and data centres, it said. Early results show it can reduce deployment time by up to 70 per cent, eliminate thousands of kilometres of wiring, and significantly cut carbon emissions, it added.

