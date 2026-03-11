Rupee Falls 4 Paise to 91.89 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

"The rupee fell to 92.19 levels on Tuesday but was able to gain back on flows from SBI Bond issue and the Reserve bank of India (RBI) selling at 92.00 levels. The RBI is clearly uncomfortable with the rupee falling again and again and has ensured that the level of 92.00 is not breached at least for now," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.