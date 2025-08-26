Alstom to Supply 39 Driverless Trainsets to Mumbai Metro Line 4

Ling Fang, Region President, APAC, Alstom, said, "This ambitious new project presents more opportunities for us to provide best-in-class solutions to the commuters and contribute to elevating the financial capital’s infrastructure." Under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, all 39 Metropolis trainsets, each with a six-car configuration, will be designed at Alstom’s engineering centre in Bangalore, Karnataka, manufactured at Alstom’s state-of-the-art Sri City facility, in Andhra Pradesh; propulsion will be manufactured at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu and bogies at Savli, Gujarat.