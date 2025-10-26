"We are already getting positive feedback of liquor sales going up," said Iyer, adding, "Interestingly, premium and luxury segments are the ones where we are seeing good growth, especially in metros/ Tier I & II cities." Similarly, the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), which represents the imported premium portfolio of spirits and wine brands in India, said the festive season has been very buoyant for the spirits sector, fueled by consumer buying amidst the GST benefits passed on by the government.