AESL Begins Operation Of 1,000 MW Power Transmission Line In Mumbai

Kandarp Patel, CEO, AES. said, “It is one of the fastest HVDC projects ever commissioned which is powered by advanced VSC-based HVDC technology. The project enhances grid stability, decongests existing networks and strengthens the city’s energy security.” “The commissioning of the Mumbai HVDC city indeed is a moment of immense pride for Hitachi Energy,” said N Venu, Managing Director and CEO, Hitachi Energy India in a separate statement.