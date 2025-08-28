The board cleared the proposal of "raising of funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 3,000 crore in one or more tranches, through issuance of equity shares or any other equity-linked instruments or securities, through permissible modes, including but not limited to, qualified institutional placement (QIP), further public offer (FPO), private placement and/or combination thereof, as may be considered appropriate under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals".