PNB Launches Digital Solution For PM SVANidhi

Speaking on the occasion, Srivastava said, "The wellbeing of our society, the growth of our economy, and the creation of livelihoods are closely tied to the support and financing provided by banks like PNB. The goal is to build a culture of vigilance where actions are driven not by fear of punishment, but by the commitment to do what is right." This culture benefits the individual, the organisation, and society at large, contributing to the growth of the bank, the economy, and ultimately, the nation, as we work towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047, it said.