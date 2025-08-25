  1. home
  2. Technology
  3. Indias starlink permit mandates data security localisation rules says mos communication

Technology

India’s Starlink Permit Mandates Data Security & Localisation Rules, Says MoS Communication

India has approved Starlink’s permit under strict security rules requiring local earth station gateways and a ban on routing or mirroring user traffic abroad. The move is expected to boost satellite communication services and generate new jobs

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
Elon Musk Starlink
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Govt approves Starlink’s entry into India with a Unified License after agreeing to strict data security and localisation rules

  • Starlink must set up earth station gateways in India, ensuring no Indian user data is routed, copied, or mirrored abroad

  • Approval followed DoT clearance based on TRAI recommendations on spectrum and pricing

  • Govt calls satellite broadband an emerging sector, expected to create jobs in installation, operations, and maintenance

The government has cleared Elon Musk-led Starlink’s entry into India’s satellite broadband market, granting the company a Unified License (UL) after it agreed to comply with strict data security norms and domestic operational requirements, Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar confirmed.

Under the license, Starlink is required to set up earth station gateways within India, ensuring that all satellite-to-user communication is routed domestically. The rules bar the company from copying or decrypting Indian user data overseas and prohibit mirroring traffic to servers located outside the country.

"The security conditions, inter-alia, include the establishment of earth station gateway in India for providing satellite-based communication services with no user traffic originating from or destined for India to be routed through any gateway located outside India, no copying and decryption of the Indian data outside the country, and the Indian user traffic is not to be mirrored to any system/server located abroad," the minister said.

Related Content
Related Content
Government is betting on tax cuts to boost consumption in India - null
Missing the Mark: Why Tax Cuts Will Not Solve India's Aggregate Demand Problem

BY Parth Singh

DoT Nod After TRAI Input

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issued the license following Starlink’s acceptance of the terms. Earlier this year, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had submitted its recommendations on spectrum allocation and pricing for satellite-based services, which guided the approval process.

Calling satellite broadband an emerging sector, the minister said the move could generate new employment opportunities. Jobs are expected across installation, operation, and maintenance of telecom networks, as well as user terminal equipment.

With Starlink’s entry, India is set to see intensified competition in the satellite internet space, alongside other players eyeing rural and remote connectivity markets.

(From left) Anant, Isha and Akash - null
Forged Through Conquest, Inherited by Blood—Can the Children of Mukesh Ambani Expand India’s Most Powerful Business Empire?

BY Deepsekhar Choudhury

Emerging Sector

Positioning satellite connectivity as a sunrise segment, the government expects the rollout to generate employment across installation, operation and maintenance of networks, as well as deployment of user terminals. The emphasis on in-country gateways is also poised to spur associated infrastructure investments.

With regulatory approval in place, Starlink will still need spectrum assignment and to operationalise its Indian gateways before commercial launch. The data-sovereignty safeguards signal the policy framework under which all satellite internet players will have to operate in India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×