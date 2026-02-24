Understanding CARS24’s 30-Day Repair Assurance And What It Means For Used Car Buyers In India

Buying a used car in India has long been a process defined by a sense of uncertainty regarding long-term reliability. While a thorough pre-purchase inspection is now a standard part of the buying process, hidden mechanical or functional issues often manifest only once the vehicle is subjected to practical daily usage.

Recognising this concern, leading online used car platform, CARS24, has introduced a no-questions-asked 30-Day repair assurance (Welcome Cover) that is aimed at eliminating post-purchase uncertainty. An industry-first assurance that protects buyers from unexpected repairs during the initial period of ownership, here is how CARS24’s Welcome Cover is fostering confidence and eliminating post-sales anxiety for buyers in the used car market.

The Value of Post-Purchase Assurance When Buying a Used Car

The first 30 days of ownership are often considered a critical period where the vehicle is subjected to the demanding conditions of real-world usage. This is also the period where the buyer becomes accustomed to the vehicle’s performance and where hidden issues, if any, usually show up. Having a post-purchase repair assurance serves as a vital safety net that ensures that if any hidden issue surfaces, the buyer is protected from immediate and unexpected repair costs.

By offering a robust 30-day repair assurance policy, CARS24 facilitates a more predictable ownership experience by reinforcing trust in the vehicle's quality and reliability. This added layer of protection offered by the Welcome Cover ensures peace of mind that goes well beyond the transaction, allowing the buyer to focus on the utility of their purchase rather than potential mechanical anxieties.

The Scope and Eligibility of the 30-Day Repair Assurance Policy

To maintain transparency and operational clarity, CARS24’s 30-Day Repair Assurance (Welcome Cover) is governed by specific eligibility criteria and a defined coverage period. This framework ensures that both the platform and the buyer have a mutual understanding of the protection boundaries:

Policy Objective: The Welcome Cover is designed to enhance customer confidence by providing comprehensive protection for major mechanical and functional components during the initial period of ownership.

Policy Applicability: The repair assurance of the Welcome Cover applies to all inventory-listed used cars sold through the CARS24 platform starting from 11th October, 2025.

Policy Duration: The policy coverage remains active for a period of 30 days or 1,500 km, whichever occurs first. The duration period and mileage begin to run from the relevant date of sale.

With clearly defined parameters, CARS24’s 30-Day Repair Assurance policy sets a strong benchmark for transparency and post-purchase customer delight.

Comprehensive Coverage For Major Components

One of the biggest aims of CARS24’s 30-Day Repair Assurance is to offer reliable protection against unwarranted repairs that cover the most critical components of a vehicle that are often the most expensive to repair. Under the Welcome Cover, the following core components are protected:

Engine System: Coverage includes internal components such as the cylinder head, engine block, crankshaft, camshaft, connecting rods, pistons, oil pump, and the timing chain or belt.

Transmission System: Protection extends to the gearbox (both manual and automatic), torque converter, driveshafts, and internal components of the clutch housing.

Cooling and AC System: This covers major functional parts like the compressor, condenser, radiator, and thermostat.

Electrical and Fuel Systems: Essential components such as the alternator, starter motor, Engine Control Unit (ECU), fuel pump, and fuel gauge are included in the protection scope.

This broad protection for internal mechanical parts is intended to ensure that the vehicle remains functional and reliable, especially during the initial and most crucial phase of ownership.

Extended Assurance for Wear-and-Tear Components

Recognising that certain parts are prone to gradual degradation, CARS24’s 30-Day Repair Assurance policy also includes extended assurance for limited wear and tear components that are frequently excluded from standard warranties offered by other used car platforms. This makes CARS24 the first platform in the used car market to offer protection against repairs of wear and tear components, including:

Tyres: Protection against structural defects or bulges.

Clutch Assembly: Protection against abnormal wear and malfunction of the clutch plate, pressure plate, and release bearing.

Suspension: Coverage is provided for shock absorbers, struts, lower arms, and linkages if they exhibit unusual noise or performance issues.

Braking System: Protection against defects that affect the operational safety of components like brake pads, discs, and the brake fluid system.

Ancillary Electricals: Protection that ensures the smooth functioning of the battery, power window motors, and the sunroof mechanism.

The inclusion of limited wear and tear components within the Welcome Cover ensures buyer confidence and unmatched peace of mind that goes beyond the sale.

Exclusions and Limitations

While the Welcome Cover offers comprehensive coverage aimed at offering the highest standard of post-sales customer satisfaction for both major and minor components, there are certain exclusions and limitations that buyers must be aware of. These include:

Routine Maintenance: The policy does not cover consumable items such as filters, fluids, wiper blades, or bulbs, which are considered part of standard vehicle upkeep.

Body and Interior: Cosmetic damages, body parts, interiors, and upholstery are excluded from the repair assurance.

Accessories and Modifications: Aftermarket add-ons or failures caused by external electrical or mechanical modifications are not eligible.

Misuse and External Damage: Issues arising from accidents, neglect, misuse, or unauthorised repairs are strictly outside the scope of coverage.

Known Issues: Any imperfections that were explicitly mentioned in the CARS24 inspection report at the time of purchase.

These exclusions ensure genuine faults are prioritised while routine maintenance remains outside warranty scope, similar to manufacturer warranties offered by new cars.

Claim Resolution Process

The efficiency of any customer-centric repair policy is determined by the ease with which a buyer can not just initiate the claim process, but also get timely resolution with minimum fuss. Recognising this, CARS24 has utilised a streamlined four-step claim process that is not just simple but also transparent.

Customer Contact: Upon encountering any issue, the buyer reports the observed problem via the official helpline or mobile application within the 30-day eligibility window. Vehicle Inspection: Once a claim is lodged, the Warranty Quality Inspector (QI) inspects the vehicle and diagnoses the fault, in addition to verifying the eligibility criteria against the policy document. Approval Process: Following the diagnosis report, necessary internal approvals for repair are initiated to begin the repair process. All decisions during this stage are documented and communicated transparently to the buyer. Resolution Process: Repairs are conducted at CARS24 authorised centres at no additional cost to the customer, ensuring the issue is promptly resolved with minimum downtime.

With no hidden charges, no deductibles and unlimited claims during the entire eligibility period, CARS24’s Welcome Cover 30-Day Repair Assurance ensures a truly worry-free ownership experience right from day one.

30-Day Repair Assurance: The New Era Of Post Purchase Assurances

The introduction of CARS24’s 30-day repair assurance through the Welcome Cover signifies a shift toward greater accountability in the pre-owned vehicle market. By providing a structured safety net that covers major mechanical systems as well as limited wear-and-tear components, the platform effectively addresses the core anxiety of used car buyers: the fear of hidden defects, especially during the initial ownership period.

With a seamless and transparent claim resolution process that allows for unlimited claims at no additional cost, CARS24’s one-of-a-kind repair assurance marks a significant step toward enhancing buyer confidence in the used car ecosystem.