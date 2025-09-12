Environment Ministry Fast-Tracks Atomic and Strategic Mineral Mining, Exempts Public Hearings for Clearances

Regarding the exemption of public hearing, the environment ministry argued that “An Office Memorandum (OM) dated March 13, 2025, was issued to consider all mining projects of critical and strategic minerals “out of turn” so that clearances can be given to these proposals quickly. This OM was issued because these critical and strategic minerals are essential for the progress of many sectors of the country, including high-tech electronics, telecommunications, transport and defence. They are also important for India to meet its commitment of ‘net zero’ by 2070.