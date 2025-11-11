Centre for Responsible Business (CRB) hosts 12th sustainability summit uniting 1,500+ global responsible business leaders.
Focus on linking competitiveness with sustainability, inclusion, and stakeholder value creation.
Multi-stakeholder sessions explore sustainable supply chains, regenerative agriculture, and climate impact.
Centre for Responsible Business (CRB), will host its 12th annual summit ‘India and Sustainability Standards (ISS)’ from November 12-14 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Under the theme ‘Enhancing Competitiveness and Positive Impacts through Responsible Business’, the event expects to convene over 1,500 participants, including 150+ speakers and representatives from 50+ partner organisations. Outlook Business is the media partner for the event.
The summit will facilitate a discourse on how future-ready businesses need to envisage and measure value-creation. In an increasingly competitive global marketplace, organisational performance is no longer defined solely by growth, productivity or innovation. Instead, companies that anticipate and respond effectively to sustainability risks and opportunities by creating value for all stakeholders are gaining recognition and visibility.
“A number of recent global research reports indicate that a large majority of companies have continued with their sustainability investments and have stayed on course with their supply chain initiatives globally. This is in spite of the relegation of sustainability, inclusion and climate change agenda to the backburner by certain advanced economies - and offers considerable hope and motivation for sustainable/responsible business practitioners,” said Rijit Sengupta, CEO, Centre for Responsible Business.
Like previous years, and in true spirit as a multi-stakeholder platform, this year’s annual summit will draw a broad array of partners and participants spanning private sector enterprises, multilateral and international organisations, government and public sector bodies, standard‑setting and certification systems, industry associations, academia and research institutions, and civil society groups. The discourse will focus on how businesses can tactfully balance the dual imperatives of enterprise growth and competitiveness on one hand, with purpose and value-creation for stakeholders on the other.
Day-Wise Highlights
The summit opens on November 12 with high-level plenaries addressing and dissecting the summit theme and will focus on: (i) Responsible Business Strategies to Drive Competitiveness; and (ii) Nurturing Positive Impacts on Nature and People through Responsible Business.
Subsequent sessions over November 13-14 will examine critical issues (organised under specific thematic and sectoral ‘tracks’), including Deforestation-Free Supply Chains, Sustainable Textiles, New Age Transitions, Regenerative Agriculture, Inclusive Growth, Trade and Sustainability, PSE’s Championing Sustainability, Sustainable Consumption, Sustainable Value Chain, and Sustainability Standards.