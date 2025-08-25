IMD Issues Orange Alert for Several States; Heavy Rains Disrupt Flights, Commute in Delhi, Mumbai

Travel Advisory Issued by Airlines

In a post on the social media platform X, IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory for Mumbai and noted, “Continuous rainfall in #Mumbai is currently affecting air traffic, causing minor delays in flight operations. Our teams are working closely with air traffic control and will get you moving as soon as conditions allow. Before heading to the airport, please check your flight status on our website or app. Also, do allow some extra travel time, roads are likely to be slow-moving.”