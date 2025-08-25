IMD Issues Orange Alert for Several States; Heavy Rains Disrupt Flights, Commute in Delhi, Mumbai

IMD issues orange alert for several states including J&K, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha and others.
Heavy rainfall disrupts flights, causes traffic woes in Delhi and Mumbai.
Warnings extend to over 15 states with risk of landslides, school closures.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Odisha, predicting heavy rains on Monday, August 25.
“Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Gujarat till 30th and over Rajasthan till 26th August,” IMD wrote in a post on X.
Netizens of Delhi woke up to fresh spell of rain on the morning of August 25.
The regional Meteorological department issued a nowcast warning on X at 8:20 stating, “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning (30-40 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at , NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar) Kaithal, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Hissar, Gohana, Gannaur, Hansi, places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Budha Jayanti Park, President House, Rajiv Chowk, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj), NCR ( Bahadurgarh) during next 2 hours."
Waterlogging was reported in several parts of Gurugram.
Mumbai also experienced heavy rainfall in the early morning hours of August 25.
Several parts of the city recorded heavy rains including Sion’s Gandhi Market and Eastern Express Highway, reported Mint.
Rajasthan too showed signs of incessant rainfall with the water level in the river of Banswara district increasing. The overflowing river resulted in submerging of Sangameshwar Temple in the floodwater. The devotees climbed to the top of the temple for the arti as per visuals shared by ANI.
IMD also outlined the possibility of thunderstorm and lightning in Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh today. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh in the next six days.
Similar weather conditions are likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana till August 26, in Rajasthan till August 27; and in Uttar Pradesh on August 25, 29 and 30. According to ANI, incessant rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah triggered waterlogging in low-lying areas and prompted authorities to close all government and private schools in Doda District.
The heavy rains have also increased the risk of landslides along hilly roads in view of which Bhaderwah-Bani-Basohli-Pathankot & Bhaderwah-Chamba roads are closed. A massive landslide in the early morning hours damaged a petrol pump situated on Udhampur highway.
“Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe during 26th-29th; Coastal Karnataka during 26th-30th; Interior Karnataka during 27th-29th; Telangana on 27th & 28th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 25th & 26th August with very heavy over Coastal Karnataka during 27th-29th August,” stated IMD in an official release on August 24.
Heavy rainfall in Delhi and Mumbai have caused travel disruptions prompting airlines to issue travel advisories for passengers warning minor flight delays. Passengers are advised to check flight statuses and allow extra travel time due to blocked roads, according to Mint.
Travel Advisory Issued by Airlines
In a post on the social media platform X, IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory for Mumbai and noted, “Continuous rainfall in #Mumbai is currently affecting air traffic, causing minor delays in flight operations. Our teams are working closely with air traffic control and will get you moving as soon as conditions allow. Before heading to the airport, please check your flight status on our website or app. Also, do allow some extra travel time, roads are likely to be slow-moving.”
Addressing the issue of traffic congestion in Delhi, IndiGo wrote on X, “Due to today’s downpour, several roads across Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement. Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport. Our teams are working to keep things on track and support your journey. Thank you for continued trust and patience.”
Due to heavy rainfall, Air India issued a travel advisory for Delhi. The airlines wrote in a post on X, “Rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today. Please check your flight status here https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey to the airport.”
Warning of a possible change in flight schedule amid the ongoing weather conditions in Mumbai, Spicejet wrote on X, “Due to bad weather in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status."
Meanwhile, Akasa air also issued travel advisories for both Mumbai and Delhi, “Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, and Delhi, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport. To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight.”