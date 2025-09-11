Govt to Soon Launch Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage Mission: NITI Aayog

Speaking at the 17th India Coal Summit organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Rajnath Ram, Advisor (Energy), NITI Aayog, said, "We are going to launch the CCUS mission very soon, where... incentives like 100% government funding will be provided to some of the technology. The incentives may range from 50% to 100%." He further said these incentives will help industries adopt carbon capture technologies and integrate them with coal-based energy systems.