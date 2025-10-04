The Inference | AI Enters The Gym, Inside India’s Consumer AI Paradox, And More

That leaves a thin, affluent base. But the habits of India’s creamy layer mirror those of Western users. “If you are already using ChatGPT or Perplexity, why would you switch to an Indian clone?” Bhojwani asks. At the same time, Indian talent is hardly idle. Startups like Dashtoon and InVideo are built by Indians but aimed squarely at global creators. Glean, which focuses on enterprise-grade AI and search, employs more engineers in India than in the United States. The irony, Bhojwani suggests, is that while Indians are building world-class AI products, few are designed for the Indian consumer.