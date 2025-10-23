Will PM Modi Attend ASEAN Summit 2025? India-US Trade Diplomacy May Take Centre Stage

Reports suggest PM Modi's scheduling issues may prevent his attendance at the Kuala Lumpur meet starting October 26.
The External Affairs Minister is expected to attend, with Modi joining the ASEAN-India session virtually.
Investors await the potential announcement of a bilateral trade pact as talks near conclusion.
Modi is expected to focus on Bihar elections and Chhath Puja, while the government advances trade diplomacy with the US.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may not attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit 2025, set to begin on October 26, in person due to scheduling issues, according to reports. He is expected to join the summit virtually. However, there has been no official confirmation yet from the government
Officials familiar with the matter indicated that the External Affairs Ministry has informed Malaysia that S Jaishankar will attend the summit and represent India at the event, PTI reported.
The summit comes at a crucial time, as investors are keenly awaiting the announcement of the India-US trade deal, which is expected to be finalized next week during the event. US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi were expected to meet on the sidelines, though that meeting now appears unlikely.
What Is India’s Focus If Not the ASEAN Summit?
According to media reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is concentrating on the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, and Modi is expected to attend Chhath Puja celebrations next week. Meanwhile, India and the US are in the advanced stages of negotiating a bilateral trade agreement aimed at securing a mutually beneficial pact and lowering tariffs.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal recently concluded a visit to the United States, wrapping up discussions with his American counterpart. While officials remain optimistic about the outcome, sources quoted by Mint noted that “there have been few indications of any immediate progress.”
ASEAN Summit 2025
The ASEAN Summit 2025 will be held in Kuala Lumpur from October 26 to 28. Although India is not a member of the 10-nation bloc, New Delhi has been a dialogue partner for strategic and economic cooperation.
“Last night, I received a phone call from a colleague of the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi, to discuss efforts to strengthen Malaysia–India bilateral relations to a more strategic and comprehensive level. India remains an important partner for Malaysia in trade and investment, as well as in technology, education, and regional security,” Prime Minister Ibrahim posted on X.
Malaysia has also extended an invitation to US President Donald Trump, who is expected to visit Kuala Lumpur on October 26 for a two-day trip.