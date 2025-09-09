Tel Aviv Working on Joint System to Allow UPI-Driven Transactions: Top Israeli Official

On the status of the India-Israel FTA negotiations, Rothenberg said, "I'm not going to go into the details, because I believe it's in the midst of a negotiation. But I trust both the Indian side and the Israeli side will do their best to finalise it. I think it can be finalised in a very short period of time." According to sources at the Israeli Embassy, the members of the delegation arrived in India in the early hours of Monday, and after their engagements in New Delhi, will travel to Mumbai and Ahmedabad.