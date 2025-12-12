RE Adoption Rises in Indian Textile Sector, But Intensity-Related Challenges Persist: Report

Sheetal Sharad, Chief Ratings Officer, ICRA ESG Ratings Ltd, said in the statement, "The textile sector’s sustainability transition is underway, but the pace must quicken. For players that are part of global value chains, achieving higher ESG maturity will support competitiveness in the longer run. Implementation requires investment in advanced technologies and renewable energy solutions. Targeted upstream interventions would ensure that India's textile leadership thrives in a sustainability-driven world." The report states that energy-heavy upstream processes like spinning, weaving, and wet finishing continue to drive the sector's energy and emission footprint.