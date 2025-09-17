Tea Exports Rise Marginally in First Half of 2025: Board

India’s tea exports rose to 125.01 million kg in Jan–June 2025, up from 124.57 million kg a year earlier.
North Indian tea exports grew to 79.42 million kg from 71.77 million kg.
South Indian tea exports fell to 45.59 million kg from 52.80 million kg.
Export value increased to ₹3,639.45 crore from ₹3,129.31 crore.
India's tea exports rose marginally to 125.01 million kg in the first half of 2025 (January to June), compared to 124.57 million kg during the same period last year, the Tea Board of India said on Wednesday.
Exports of North Indian tea in the first six months of this year stood at 79.42 million kg, compared to 71.77 million kg in the same period in 2024.
Similarly, exports of the beverage from South India declined to 45.59 million kg during January to June, compared to 52.80 million kg over the same months last year.
The value of export in the current first half stood at ₹3639.45 crore, up from ₹3129.31 crore in the same period in 2024.
Unit price realisation of tea exports improved to ₹291.13 per kg in the first half of this year, up from ₹251.21 per kg over the same period last year.
Tea exports in 2024 (January to December) stood at 256.17 million kg, up from 231.69 million kg in 2023.