Assam Tea Associations Raise Alarm Over Rising Imports, Call for Constitution of Task Force as Prices Plunge

Decline in Raw Tea Leaf Prices

In addition to the concerns raised by Assam’s tea associations, the surge in tea imports from African countries, particularly Kenya and Nepal, has caused a significant decline in raw tea leaf prices. In August 2025, prices of raw tea leaves dropped nearly 50% year-on-year, reaching ₹14 per kilogram. This sharp decline is attributed to the influx of lower-priced teas from Kenya and Nepal, which has intensified competition in the domestic market. Small tea growers across Assam, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and South India, cultivating 1-5 acres each, are already bearing the brunt of the crash.