Sebi, RBI in Talks to Boost Trading in Corporate Bond Index Derivatives

Speaking at the ASSOCHAM National Council for Corporate Bonds, Narayan said, "Corporate bond index derivatives trading is another frontier in this regard. Good discussions are ongoing between Sebi and RBI, and we are hopeful that we will see progress soon." He pointed out that secondary bond volumes are about ₹1.4 lakh crore a month, while equity markets trade around that much in a single day. If bond trading can be made more comparable to equity trading-- in terms of settlement, platforms, and even trading culture – the investment class could see significant growth, he added.