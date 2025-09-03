Market Probe Escalates: Jane Street Moves SAT for full disclosure on Sebi’s Order on Index Manipulation Allegation

Jane Street told SAT that both the NSE and SEBI ISD probes examined many of the same dates cited in the July order yet reached different findings. Citing the ISD’s December 11, 2024 analysis, the appeal says that in 48 out of 53 time patches (over 90%) it could not be established that Jane Street’s trading moved constituent or index prices in a way that benefited related derivative positions; the remaining five patches, the firm says, showed negligible profits. The appeal argues SEBI has not explained why a later internal team arrived at an opposite conclusion on substantially the same data.