The space agency said the test at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota, "successfully demonstrated the objective of end-to-end performance validation of the critical parachute-based deceleration system of the Crew Module for Gaganyaan mission in one of the typical mission scenarios." It described the exercise as part of the "system level qualification of parachute-based deceleration system, in which a simulated Crew Module (CM), encompassing the deceleration system is dropped using a helicopter." Explaining its purpose, ISRO said, in a press release issued late on Sunday, "In Gaganyaan missions, parachute-based deceleration system is employed during the terminal phase of crew module descent to reduce the touchdown velocity to an acceptable limit for safe landing on sea." The parachute system tested was "the same as that of Gaganyaan missions" and comprised ten parachutes -- two Apex Cover Separation (ACS), two Drogue, three Pilot and three Main canopies.