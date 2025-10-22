Islamophobia: Why Sumaiya Balbale Quit Sequoia Capital

Maguire’s ‘Islamophobic’ Remarks

Maguire is a prominent Sequoia partner known for his outspoken views and close ties to Elon Musk. His remarks sparked controversy in July 2025 after he shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) that New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani “comes from a culture that lies about everything”, and claimed that it was “a virtue to lie if it advances his Islamist agenda”.