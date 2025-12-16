Inox Wind Secures Repeat 100 MW Order from Jakson Green

Kannan Krishnan, Managing Director, Jakson Green, said, "At Jakson Green, we are diversifying our green energy portfolio and are committed to accelerating India's transition to a sustainable future. Building on our proven expertise in utility-scale solar, we see strong synergies in our collaboration with Inox Wind as we step into large-scale wind power projects." Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO, Inox Wind Ltd added, “We are delighted to have received a repeat order from Jakson Green for 100 MW, taking our total order intake from Jakson to 200 MW".