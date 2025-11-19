  1. home
Info Edge Bids Farewell to CFO Thakkar; Founder Bikhchandani Praises his Governance Leadership

Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
Info Edge, the owner of well-known web platforms such as Naukri.com, on Wednesday announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer and Board Member, Chintan Thakkar, whom founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani lauded for his financial stewardship and governance leadership.

Info Edge had on August 19 said that the CFO has decided to resign and "pursue another career opportunity in a different career trajectory." As per terms, he was to be relieved from his responsibilities on November 19. Bikhchandani announced his departure on social media on Wednesday.

Thakkar would be moving to IAN Group.

Bikhchandani said Thakkar during his 12-year tenure had been a "key advisor, supporter and problem solver" across finance, legal, tax, deal structuring and broader business matters. He credited him with helping Info Edge avoid "potholes" and maintain strong compliance and control systems.

"Wise people have said that the CFO's main job is to save the founders from themselves. Chintan did that with aplomb. He pointed out problems in solutions and solutions to problems both," he said, adding that Thakkar consistently upheld "true and fair accounting" and ensured the right checks, balances and support across teams.

He also highlighted the outgoing CFO's role in leadership development.

"It is said that a great leader is someone who makes themselves dispensable by growing other leaders. That Chintan did this very well was driven home to me the other day when our interim CFO Ambarish Raghuvanshi, who has been shadowing Chintan for the last three months came to me and said that he is very happy and confident about the people, processes, systems and controls Chintan has put in place and things will run smoothly without Ambarish breaking a sweat," he said.

He thanked Thakkar for "upholding and defending corporate governance standards" throughout his tenure and said it is "rooting for him" as he moves to his next assignment at IAN. 

