Info Edge Bids Farewell to CFO Thakkar; Founder Bikhchandani Praises his Governance Leadership

"It is said that a great leader is someone who makes themselves dispensable by growing other leaders. That Chintan did this very well was driven home to me the other day when our interim CFO Ambarish Raghuvanshi, who has been shadowing Chintan for the last three months came to me and said that he is very happy and confident about the people, processes, systems and controls Chintan has put in place and things will run smoothly without Ambarish breaking a sweat," he said.