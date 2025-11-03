India’s Manufacturing PMI Rises In October Amid GST Relief And Tech Demand

The PMI data, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 59.2 in October from 57.7 in September. A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion of the sector, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction. According to the survey, a sharper rise in new orders fuelled stronger growth in output and purchasing activity, leading to a “near-record expansion” in input inventories. However, external sales rose at the slowest pace in 10 months, hinting at easing external demand.