Festive Season Drives Petrol Sales but Diesel Lag

Petrol consumption in the first seven months of the current fiscal year, which started in April 2025, has risen by 6.8 % to 24.84 million tonnes, while diesel sales are up 2.45 % at 53.3 million tonnes. ATF consumption this fiscal is up 1 % to 5.2 million tonnes, and LPG demand has risen 7.2 % to 19.7 million tonnes.