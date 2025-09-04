Clean Energy Projects Installations to Get Cheaper Due to Lower Tax on Devices

Commenting on the development, Rohit Chandra, Co-Founder, & CEO, OMC Power, said: "The reform paves the way for inclusive growth, rural empowerment, and sustainable energy solutions that will strengthen India's economic and social fabric." Amit Paithankar, CEO & Whole-time Director, Waaree Energies Limited, said: "The reduction of GST on renewable energy devices and equipment will lower project costs and accelerate the capacity addition needed to meet India's clean energy targets." Ratul Puri, Chairman, Hindustan Power, said: "We believe this step will not only ease operations across the value chain but also strengthen India's transition towards sustainable energy." Vinay Rustagi, Chief Business Officer, Premier Energies, said that lower costs for consumers are expected to boost demand, drive India's renewable energy transition, and contribute to achieving the target of 500 GW non-fossil fuel based capacity by 2030.