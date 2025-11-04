Titan Shares Climb Over 2% Post Q2 Earnings

Shares of leading jewellery and watchmaker Titan on Tuesday climbed over 2% after the firm reported a 59% increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.
The stock rose 2.28% to settle at ₹3,812.85 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 2.63% to ₹3,826 -- its 52-week high.
At the NSE, the stock climbed 2.38% to ₹3,813.50.
The stock was the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty firms in an otherwise weak market.
Titan on Monday reported an increase of 59 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹1,120 crore for the September quarter of FY26.
The company posted a net profit of ₹704 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Titan.
Its sales were up 22.17% at ₹16,461 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was ₹13,473 crore in the corresponding quarter.
Total expenses of Titan increased 26.3₹ to ₹17,316 crore in the September quarter.
Titan's total income, which includes other income, was ₹18,837 crore, up 28.5% during the September quarter.
In the jewellery business, Titan's domestic business, which includes Tanishq, Mia and Zoya, grew 18%t to ₹12,460 crore.
CaratLane's domestic business posted 32 per cent growth, reaching ₹1,072 crore, over Q2 FY25. Its targeted coins promotion offer drove traffic and conversions, helping deliver a strong growth for the quarter, it added.
"The domestic business saw a strong pick-up in consumer momentum in the festive period during Navratri," Titan said in its earnings statement.