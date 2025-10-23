"Dalal Street kicked off Samvat 2082 on a jubilant note, with the Sensex and Nifty marking their fifth straight day of gains during the Mahurat trading session. The mood remains buoyant as the US reportedly plans to slash tariffs on Indian imports to just 15–16 per cent — a game-changing move that could supercharge India's trade competitiveness and exports," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Ltd, said.