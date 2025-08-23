In its consultation paper, Sebi proposed that "the minimum order size for execution of trades in the block deal windows shall be Rs 25 crore. Every trade executed in the block deal windows must result in delivery and shall not be squared off or reversed." Alongside the higher threshold, Sebi has proposed to review the pricing mechanism for such trades. It is contemplating widening the price band to up to 3 per cent for non-derivative stocks, while retaining the existing 1 per cent band for futures and options (F&O) scrips.