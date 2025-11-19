Rupee settles with 2 paise gain at 88.58 against US dollar

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight positive bias on rise in risk appetite in global markets and trade deal optimism. However, strong dollar and fading rate cut expectations may cap the upside. Dollar demand from importers and FII outflows may pressurise the rupee at higher levels. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹88.25 to ₹88.70," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan.