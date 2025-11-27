Nifty Hits Record High After 14 Months; Sensex Nears All-Time Peak

"Global equity markets have extended their gains, buoyed by growing expectations of interest-rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Major US indices — including the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq — posted another session of solid advances as softer Treasury yields and renewed policy optimism strengthened risk appetite. This upbeat sentiment has carried into today’s global trade, with Asian markets opening higher," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.