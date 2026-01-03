CIEL HR Services Mops Up ₹30 Cr From Zoho, Pegasus, Others in Pre-IPO Round

Apart from Pegasus India Evolving Opportunities Fund, Zoho Corporation and Standard Fireworks, the share allotment includes investors such as Rajashekar Reddy Seelam, founder of 24 Mantra Organic; Prime Securities; KTV Kannan, promoter of KTV Oil Mills and KTV Health Foods; Sri Kaliswari Fireworks; the Pothys family office; AIKYAM Capital; NS Rajan; and Abhijit Bhaduri, among others.