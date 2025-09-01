Short Stories: Your Monthly Business Wrap for August

The US’ increasingly political approach to trade enforcement is evident as India now faces a 50% tariff—25% as a “reciprocal” duty plus another 25% linked to its Russian oil imports. Brazil has been slapped with a 50% tariff tied to its handling of the Jair Bolsonaro prosecution and alleged curbs on free speech. Switzerland, meanwhile, confronts 39% duties on around 10% of its exports, prompting concern over impacts on its export-heavy economy. (see p.42)