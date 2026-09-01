Pixxel's Awais Ahmed: Govt Contracts Help Spacetech Start-Ups Establish A Strong Base Early On

A

It's very important. When we began in 2019, there was no semblance of a private space ecosystem. So, it was not possible to get any kind of contracts, let alone pre-contracts.

Once we demonstrated some capability on our own, the contracts came in. We had already launched and demonstrated our technology, and then we participated in the entire bid process to win contracts on the basis of our merits.

Government contracts help with fundraising, cash flow and establishing a stronger base for a company early on.