Nothing Before Coffee Brews Affordable Café Culture in Small-Town India

Set up in 2017 by four childhood friends—Akshay Kedia, Ankesh Jain, Anand Jain and Shubham Bhandari—NBC is now changing the way Tier-II and -III cities experience café culture. High-quality coffee at an affordable price has remained a central theme for NBC. At a time when premium coffee chains across the country charge more than double, NBC offered a cappuccino for around ₹70. The idea was to strike the right balance between quality and affordability.