This gap between aggregate strength and individual weakness is most visible in India’s automobile sector. Cars are a reflection of both purchasing power and aspiration, and in India the story is full of contradictions. India's car ownership remains among the lowest in the world, at just 34 cars for every 1,000 people. The reason: nearly 88% households earn less than ₹12 lakh a year, the level of income typically needed to buy a car priced over ₹10 lakh.