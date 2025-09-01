A

I reminded them that the US was a domestic consumption story and that this will eventually play out in India too. Finally, you have to sell your own credibility. I had a track record. We also decided to put in a lot of skin in the game. And a lot of GPs [general partners] don’t do that.

The most important thing is you have to raise the money yourself. And this is very important for new GPs to understand that you can’t raise money by attending conferences. In order to sell to foreign LPs, you require persistence. You need to meet them over and over again, and you need to do it yourself. Nine out of ten GPs will say, ‘Oh, I hate the process of raising money.’ But it’s not a choice.

You have to be prepared for two or three days of travel to do one meeting, which may last no longer than an hour, if you’re lucky. And you have to do that four, five, six times to get a commitment.

One of the fundamental tenets of this business is the ability to raise pedigreed capital at low cost. Otherwise, there is no value accretion in the business.