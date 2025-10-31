Exclusive: NPCIL Chairman on Bharat Small Reactors and India’s Nuclear Future

A

The Nuclear Energy Mission is an ambitious programme to expand clean energy and drive the transition to net zero, with NPCIL at its core. A major expansion plan is already under way, with projects at different stages of implementation. Once completed, installed capacity will reach 22GW by 2031–32.

Factoring in project sites with ‘in-principle’ approval and additional fleets of indigenous 700MW PHWRs [pressurised heavy water reactors], NPCIL will contribute over 50% of the 100GW nuclear target.

Our indigenous technology, aligned with the three-stage nuclear programme, remains the mainstay. At the same time, we are open to collaborating with foreign partners on large-capacity reactors of other technologies, provided costs are comparable.

We have also issued an RFP [request for proposal] for BSRs [Bharat Small Reactors] to help hard-to-abate industries decarbonise, and are developing Bharat Small Modular Reactors [BSMRs] with BARC [Bhabha Atomic Research Centre].

While scaling up, equal focus is on timely execution. NPCIL is laying the groundwork for India’s nuclear renaissance—building a cleaner, more inclusive future powered by reliable, low-carbon energy.