India’s Destiny Lies in Mastering the Universe Within the Atom

This brings us to our November cover story (pg 38). India is attempting to achieve its energy independence through nuclear power. Coal, once the backbone of industrial growth, is now considered dirty in the West. Non-trade barriers and legal pressures are rising against countries that still rely on it. The fourth Industrial Revolution will not arrive in India without harnessing the power of the atom. Big tech companies such as Amazon and Alphabet are already investing heavily in small nuclear plants in the West. They would demand uninterrupted power for their AI infrastructure projects being announced in India.