Freedom Without Dignity: A World Far Removed From Gandhi's Vision

India’s freedom struggle would not have been possible without the financial backing of the industrialists of the time. From the Civil Disobedience Movement to Quit India, whenever Mahatma Gandhi and his fellow freedom fighters stood up to colonial policies that reduced Indians to second-class citizens in their own land, money flowed in from the country’s wealthy families. They funded newspapers, relief efforts, legal battles and mass mobilisation. India had a common enemy then, and the desire to see the motherland free united people across class and ideology. It was a moment to reclaim dignity for an ancient civilisation and to secure its long-awaited tryst with destiny.