Vikram Solar Secures 378.75 MW Module Order from INGEL

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar, said: "This order marks an important milestone for Vikram Solar as we commence our first engagement with INGEL on a large-scale, strategically significant project in Gujarat. It reinforces our ability to deliver high-performance N-TOPCon technology for complex utility-scale deployments, backed by execution certainty and manufacturing strength.” Vikram Solar Limited is one of the leading Indian solar module manufacturers, specializing in efficient photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing, with an international presence across 39 countries.