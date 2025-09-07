A reduction of 7 per cent (from 12 per cent to 5 per cent) in the applicable GST rate for the CBG (compressed biogas) sector is expected to significantly improve project viability, and the direct impact would translate into 4-5 per cent increase (even on a conservative side) in new investments in the industry over the short to medium term. Indirectly, across the industry value chain, the multiplier effect would be much larger, it said.