  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Welspun corps us based subsidiary bags 2 orders worth 715 mn

Corporate

Welspun Corp's US-based Subsidiary Bags 2 Orders Worth $ 715 Mn

The company's consolidated order book stood at a record high of ₹ 23,500 crore

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Welspun Corp
Welspun Corp Limited is an Indian multinational company with its headquarters in Mumbai, India Photo: Welspun Corp
info_icon

Welspun Corp on Thursday said its US-based subsidiary has bagged two new orders for the supply of coated pipes for Natural Gas and NGL Pipeline Projects in the USA valued at around $ 715 million.

In a regulatory filing, Welspun Corp said, "With this, our US facility now has a clear business visibility and continuity till FY28".

The company's consolidated order book stood at a record high of ₹ 23,500 crore.

The company is witnessing a significant energy demand for Data Centres powering AI in the USA, creating additional opportunities for Line Pipe applications.

"These wins position us as a reliable partner in these value chains," it said.

null - Welspun Corp
Welspun Corp Q1 Profit Rises 41% to ₹349 Cr

BY PTI

Homegrown Welspun Corp is the flagship company of Welspun World, with a diverse business portfolio in pipe solutions and building materials.

Welspun Corp is among the top three manufacturers of large-diameter pipes globally and has established a global footprint across six continents and 50+ countries by delivering key customised solutions for both onshore and offshore applications.

The company also manufactures ductile iron (DI) pipes and stainless steel pipes, tubes and bars.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×