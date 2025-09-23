Viceroy Claims Vedanta's JAL Bid Risks Govt Stakes in Hindustan Zinc, Bharat Aluminium

“These (Hindustan Zinc and Bharat Aluminium) are the same entities in which the Government of India holds equity and which, until recently, retained strong balance sheets. That strength is now eroding. HZL alone has issued dividends far in excess of earnings and has begun funding shortfalls through new debt. The dividend strain is being masked by misrepresented cash flows,” Viceroy said. It added that brand fees at HZL are set to rise to 3% of turnover, while BALCO will begin paying brand fees after Vedanta Ltd’s demerger.