Varun Beverages PAT up 18.5 % at ₹ 745 cr in Sep Qtr

VBL Chairman Ravi Jaipuria said, "We have delivered a steady performance during the quarter, with consolidated sales volumes rising by 2.4 %, supported by healthy traction in international markets. While domestic volumes remained subdued due to prolonged rainfall across India, international operations grew by 9 %." On the outlook, he said, "While the extended monsoon season impacted consumption trends in India, we remain confident in the significant long-term potential of the domestic beverage industry." With low per capita consumption and rising penetration in semi-urban and rural markets, the opportunity for growth continues to be immense, Jaipuria noted