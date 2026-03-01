  1. home
Royal Enfield Sales Up 11% At 1,00,905 Units in Feb

Royal Enfield reported an 11% rise in total sales to 1,00,905 units in February, reflecting steady demand

PTI
Royal Enfield
Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Sunday reported an 11 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales to 1,00,905 units in February.

The company had sold 90,670 units in February 2025, it said in a statement.

Domestic sales last month rose 13 per cent to 91,248 units against 80,799 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Exports declined 2 per cent to 9,657 units compared to 9,871 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

"February continues the positive momentum we have seen this financial year, reflecting sustained demand across markets and our growing global community," Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said.

To prepare for current and future growth, the company recently announced plans for a capacity addition that will be achieved over the next 18 months through a brownfield expansion at the Cheyyar manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, he added.

"This will take our annual production capacity up to 20 lakh units from the existing 14.6 lakh units. Rooted in our long-term goal to build readiness into our operations, this expansion aims to serve our community as the demand grows. We remain optimistic about the road ahead," Govindarajan stated.

Published At:
